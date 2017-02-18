Bale eyes top form and titles after scoring on Real Madrid comeback

Gareth Bale believes he will need a few weeks before reaching peak fitness after making a goalscoring return to action with Real Madrid.

Wales international star Bale spent almost three months on the sidelines following ankle surgery and took just 12 minutes to make his mark against Espayol at the Santiago Bernabeu, crowning a swift counter-attack to seal a 2-0 victory for the LaLiga leaders.

Next on the agenda for Zinedine Zidane's side are trips to Valencia and Villarreal over the next week and Bale will hope to crank through the gears.

"It will take me a few weeks to fully recover and be at 100 per cent," said the 27-year-old forward, as quoted by Marca.

"I feel very good after having worked for three months to recover, and to have contributed a goal towards the team's victory.

"It was difficult to be absent for so long, but the team was winning and that's the most important thing. We want to win both titles and I want to help."

He added: "The fans have been incredible. I have been supported and applauded, and I felt the fans' affection."