Bale feeling good as Madrid eye sweep of trophies

Gareth Bale said he is feeling good after scoring in Real Madrid's opening LaLiga match as the Champions League holders eye multiple pieces of silverware this season.

Bale added to Dani Carvajal's opener at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Madrid enjoyed a 2-0 win over Getafe in Julen Lopetegui's first league match in charge.

Wales star Bale impressed in the Spanish capital, doubling the lead in the 51st minute after Carvajal broke the deadlock in the first half on Sunday.

Speaking after three-time reigning European champions Madrid got off to a winning start following their UEFA Super Cup defeat to Atletico Madrid, Bale said: "I'm feeling good and, although I scored, the most important thing was that we got the win and are continuing to improve as a team.



"We're really looking forward to the season ahead. Our target, just like every year, is to win all of the competitions we're involved in and we'll be giving our all to do just that.

"The new signings have adjusted really quickly. We've given them a good welcome and I hope that they're all available in the near future."

Perfect start to the new La Liga season August 19, 2018

Bale led the way in the absence of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who swapped Madrid for Serie A champions Juventus in the off-season.

Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez, though, insisted team-mate Bale has nothing to prove at the Spanish giants.

"It's not a question of him following in Ronaldo's wake," the Spain international added. "Cristiano left his mark on a whole era here. Bale is a really key player for us and he's won many trophies here and has nothing to prove to anyone.

"Everyone knows they can count on him and I'm sure that he'll continue to perform well. The fans are fully behind Bale and he's very happy at Real Madrid. We've got some fantastic strikers here."