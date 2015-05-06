'Bale gave Real nothing' - Keane

Outspoken pundit and former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane blasted Gareth Bale for his performance in Real Madrid's first-leg loss to Juventus, claiming the Welshman offered nothing in Turin.

Juventus hold the upper hand in the UEFA Champions League semi-final tie after accounting for the reigning champions 2-1.

Tuesday's opening leg was Bale's first start in almost a month following a calf injury but ITV pundit Keane spared no punches in his assessment of the Wales international, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League at the end of the season.

"You can't win a game with 10 men. Gareth Bale gave Real Madrid nothing tonight. He took the easy decision every time," said Keane.

"You could see a lack of confidence, but reason he is at Real Madrid is to be brave, to get at people, but every time he got it tonight – even in one-v-ones – he turned back and, again, his team-mates can't be happy with him because he took the easy option every time."

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti leapt to the defence of Bale, who was substituted in the 86th minute, telling reporters: "He's just back from an injury and he's too important for us.

"He is our most dangerous player, and because he was tired, I just preferred not to take any risks with him, so I took him off."