Bale: I have not changed my style in Spain

Bale has scored 13 goals and created another 13 in 24 matches in his maiden La Liga season but has also had to deal with a number of fitness issues in what has been a mixed debut campaign in Spain.

While most people would agree that football in the top divisions of Spain and England is vastly different, Bale said in an interview with bwin that he is playing the same way as he did for Tottenham in the Premier League.

"I haven't changed my style of play. In Spain the game is more based on possession but my style of play hasn't changed much and I'm comfortable," the Welshman said.

"It's great to play with players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema but obviously it's not just about us three.

"I can't pick a single moment but on a personal level, scoring a hat-trick at the Bernabeu was important for me.

"We've qualified for the cup final and I hope the best moments of the season come in the final stretch. We're looking forward to them.

"I can't mention any player above the rest. Everyone here has impressed me and I'm enjoying every minute.

"It's great to train every day with world class players because it helps me improve my game and makes me a better player."

Bale is in Germany ahead of Real's UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Borussia Dortmund and the 24-year-old remains convinced the tie is up for grabs, despite having played a part in his side's 3-0 win in Madrid.

"We played a great game at home. We played well and deserved to win," Bale said.

"But Dortmund will be another game, a different game. They will come to fight but we have to treat it like any other game.

"We always try to win and want to qualify for the next round."