Bale the main man for Madrid, and the rest of the Champions League final player ratings

Real Madrid are the kings of European club football once more after regaining the Champions League title by beating city rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties at San Siro on Saturday.

Yannick Carrasco equalised in the second half for Atletico following Sergio Ramos' opener for Madrid, but it was Cristiano Ronaldo who was the hero of the hour, converting the decisive spot-kick in the shoot-out after Juanfran had hit the post.

Here we rate every player from an engrossing final in Milan.

Real Madrid

Keylor Navas - Was fortunate to see Antoine Griezmann's penalty strike the woodwork in the second half but could do nothing to prevent Carrasco from restoring parity. 6

Dani Carvajal - Did little to stand out before being forced off with a seemingly serious injury. 6

Pepe - Conceded the penalty for an ill-advised challenge on Torres in a typically tempestuous display. 5

Sergio Ramos - Made another key impact in a final by breaking the deadlock, although replays indicated he was offside. 7

Marcelo - Did not provide his usual attacking threat down the left-hand side. Scored in the shoot-out. 6

Luka Modric - Constantly probed the Atletico defence with little reward, his seven key passes were the most among all Madrid players. 8

Casemiro - Provided an excellent combative complement to Modric and Toni Kroos in midfield. 7

Toni Kroos - Made a telling impact in the first half as he set up Ramos' opener with a fine left-wing free-kick. 7

Gareth Bale - The Wales forward's free-kick led to an early chance for Karim Benzema and it was his flick-on that created the opener. Bale saw a chance to win it in normal time cleared off the line by Savic. 9

Karim Benzema - Denied by Jan Oblak in each half before Lucas Vazquez took his place. 6

Cristiano Ronaldo - His match-winning penalty should not overshadow a disappointing performance from a player who did not look to be at full fitness. 5

Substitutes:

Danilo - Was given a torrid time by Carrasco following his second-half introduction for Carvajal. 5

Isco - Heavily involved in Madrid's attacks after coming off the bench but could not make a telling contribution. 6

Lucas Vazquez - Did little to impress going forward but confidently took his penalty in the shoot-out. 6

Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak - Produced a number of saves to keep Atletico in the contest, including two particularly impressive ones from Benzema. 7

Juanfran - Delivered an excellent right-wing cross that Carrasco converted to equalise, but will sadly be remembered for being the only player to miss in the shoot-out. 6

Stefan Savic - At fault for the opener but redeemed himself by clearing a Bale effort off the line. 6

Diego Godin - His uncharacteristic poor marking for the first goal was the only blot on an otherwise solid showing. 6

Filipe Luis - Did little wrong without making a noticeable impact on the game. 6

Saul Niguez - Another who struggled to make an impression, although he did hook a volley wide in the second half. 5

Gabi - The star performer for Atletico, Gabi was at the heart of everything for Simeone's men, with his lofted pass for Juanfran leading to the leveller. 8

Augusto Fernandez - Replaced by Carrasco before the second half following an ineffectual opening period. 5

Koke - Worked tirelessly in the midfield before eventually succumbing to fatigue in extra time. 7

Fernando Torres - Was kept quiet by the Madrid defence and saw his intelligence in winning a penalty go to waste as Griezmann missed. 6

Antoine Griezmann - Somewhat atoned for his second-half miss from 12 yards in the shoot-out but it will forever be a case of what might have been for the France forward. 6

Substitutes:

Yannick Carrasco - Made no mistake from point-blank range to level matters and tormented Danilo down the left. 7