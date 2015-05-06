Bale not listening to failed managers - agent

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is paying no attention to comments from pundits who "have failed in management", says the player's agent Jonathan Barnett.

Wales international Bale came in for heavy criticism after an underwhelming display in an unfamiliar centre-forward position as Real were beaten 2-1 by Juventus in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg in Turin.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane was among those to lay into the forward's performance, saying on ITV: "You can't win a game with 10 men. Gareth Bale gave Real Madrid nothing. He took the easy decision every time."

However, Barnett says the former Tottenham man is unperturbed by his critics.

"Why should we take any notice of comments from people who don't know what they are talking about - and from people who have failed in management?" Barnett told BBC Sport.

"This is only an issue in England. Gareth is at the biggest club in the world. He is one of the best players in the world. He is fine.

"He only listens to relevant comments. He is 100 per cent focused on Real Madrid."