Bale seeks Madrid improvements at both ends

Gareth Bale called on Real Madrid to improve at both ends of the pitch after their thrilling 3-3 Champions League draw at Legia Warsaw.

Bale's marvellous long-range volley 57 seconds in saw him score the fastest Champions League goal in Real Madrid's history in a contest played behind closed doors in the Polish capital.

He then set up Karim Benzema for Madrid's second, but Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe halved the deficit before half-time and Miroslav Radovic equalised for Legia in the 58th minute.

Thibault Moulin curled in off the post seven minutes from time to complete a remarkable turnaround and put Legia on course for a shock victory, only for Mateo Kovacic to seal a share of the spoils.

Lucas Vazquez struck the bar with the last kick of the game as Madrid settled for a draw that leaves them two points behind Group F leaders Borussia Dortmund and still not sure of a place in the last 16.

"We're not happy with the result, we need to learn from this and bounce back stronger," Bale told beIN Sports.

"We had control of game at 2-0 and we just lost concentration. At this level if it happens you get punished.

"We need to be better defensively and more clinical with chances. We just need to learn from mistakes."