Bale shakes off injury to start Clasico, Alcacer replaces Neymar

Gareth Bale has been named in the Real Madrid team for Sunday's Clasico at home to Barcelona, while Luis Enrique selected Paco Alcacer in place of suspended striker Neymar.

Bale's return is a major boost to Madrid, who held a three-point lead over their rivals at the top of LaLiga before the game.

After giving up on an attempt to have Neymar's ban rescinded, Alcacer has been handed a place in the Barcelona attack alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, the record goalscorer in Clasico history.

Javier Mascherano is on the Barca bench with Samuel Umtiti preferred as Gerard Pique's partner at the back, while Nacho plays alongside Sergio Ramos in the Madrid defence in the absence of injured pair Pepe and Raphael Varane.

Real Madrid team: Navas; Carvajal, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo.

Barcelona team: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Rakitic; Messi, Alcacer, Suarez.