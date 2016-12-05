Bale's ankle 'feeling better every day'

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale gave a positive update on his injury recovery by saying his ankle is "feeling better every day".

Last week, the forward underwent successful surgery having suffered damage to the peroneal tendons of his right ankle in Madrid's 2-1 Champions League win at Sporting CP.

Bale, who is reportedly set to miss four months of action, has now posted a video on social media thanking fans for their well wishes and stating that he is recovering well from going under the knife.

He said: "My recovery is going well. My ankle is feeling better every day.

"Good luck to the boys against Dortmund [in the Champions League on Wednesday] and I'll be watching here from home. Hala Madrid!"