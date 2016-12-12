Ballon d'Or rankings 17-11: Rui Patricio beats Pogba and Ibrahimovic

Manchester United stars Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba were among the players to miss out on a place in the top 10 of the 2016 Ballon d'Or rankings.

Pogba, who became the most expensive player in football history when he re-joined United from Juventus for £89million in August, placed joint 14th, alongside Bayern Munich and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal.

Veteran Swedish striker Ibrahimovic, who retired from international duty after Euro 2016 before moving to Old Trafford on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, was 13th.

Ahead of them came Borussia Dortmund marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (11th) and Sporting CP goalkeeper Rui Patricio (12th), who was a hero of Portugal's European Championship triumph in France.

Among the other players ranked from 17 to 11 were Vidal's club colleague Robert Lewandowski (16th), together with Real Madrid midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, as well as West Ham playmaker Dimitri Payet, with the latter trio sharing 17th.

Having ended its six-year partnership with FIFA, which ran from 2009 to 2015, France Football's 2016 Ballon d'Or was voted for by a jury of 173 journalists around the world.

The publication revealed prior to the announcement of the final rankings that 11 players on the 30-man shortlist did not earn a vote.

Ballon d'Or final rankings, 17-11:

11. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)

12. Rui Patricio (Sporting CP)

13. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)

14. Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich)

14. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

16. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

17. Dimitri Payet (West Ham)

17. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

17. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)