Balotelli is a changed man, says Galliani
AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli called Adriano Galliani to say sorry after the draw with Frosinone.
Mario Balotelli phoned Adriano Galliani to say sorry for his penalty miss immediately after AC Milan's 3-3 home draw against struggling Frosinone, the club CEO has confirmed.
A thrilling Serie A encounter on Sunday saw Francesco Bardi save the striker's penalty, while he later hit the crossbar in stoppage-time after Jeremy Menez had netted with a spot-kick of his own to rescue a point for Cristian Brocchi's men at San Siro.
Balotelli is on-loan from Liverpool and bidding to win a permanent move to Milan, with Galliani believing the 25-year-old's apology shows he is a changed man.
"To give you an idea of how much Balotelli has changed, I will tell you that yesterday, 15 or 20 minutes after the game he called me and apologised for having missed the penalty," Galliani told reporters.
"He was unlucky - he missed the penalty and hit the bar in the 94th minute."
Balotelli has only scored once from 19 Serie A appearances in a season which has seen him struggle for fitness.
