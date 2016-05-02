Balotelli is a changed man, says Galliani

Mario Balotelli phoned Adriano Galliani to say sorry for his penalty miss immediately after AC Milan's 3-3 home draw against struggling Frosinone, the club CEO has confirmed.

A thrilling Serie A encounter on Sunday saw Francesco Bardi save the striker's penalty, while he later hit the crossbar in stoppage-time after Jeremy Menez had netted with a spot-kick of his own to rescue a point for Cristian Brocchi's men at San Siro.

Balotelli is on-loan from Liverpool and bidding to win a permanent move to Milan, with Galliani believing the 25-year-old's apology shows he is a changed man.

"To give you an idea of how much Balotelli has changed, I will tell you that yesterday, 15 or 20 minutes after the game he called me and apologised for having missed the penalty," Galliani told reporters.

"He was unlucky - he missed the penalty and hit the bar in the 94th minute."

Balotelli has only scored once from 19 Serie A appearances in a season which has seen him struggle for fitness.