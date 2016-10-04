Balotelli: Klopp doesn't know me

Mario Balotelli claims he only spoke to Jurgen Klopp on one occasion before leaving Liverpool to join Nice.

The enigmatic Italian striker has shown signs of recapturing his best form with the Ligue 1 outfit, scoring six times in five appearances.

It is a far cry from his return of one league goal in each of the past two seasons for Liverpool and latterly on loan at Milan.

Balotelli's agent Mino Raiola criticised Klopp's handling of the player during his time at Anfield and the 26-year-old told Sky Italia there was little relationship to speak of between himself and the German manager.

"Klopp doesn't know me, I spoke to him once, he told me to go somewhere else, work hard and then return," Balotelli said.

"So I said goodbye to them, and that we wouldn't be seeing each other again."