Balotelli needs right opportunity - Raiola

Mario Balotelli simply needs the "right opportunity" to get his career back on track, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

Balotelli joined Liverpool for £16million in 2014 but has failed to make a positive impact at Anfield. He was farmed out on loan to AC Milan last season but again struggled with form and fitness, scoring just three goals in 23 games in all competitions.

His future remains the subject of much speculation - former club Inter were again linked with the Italy international on Friday - and Raiola insists he would make a positive impact given the right conditions.

He told Corriere dello Sport: "In life it is never too late. If you think Mario makes me despair, you are wrong because his life has improved a lot and now only needs to have the right opportunity.

"Of course, he also needs a little bit of luck which, in recent seasons, he has not had. But I assure you, he is a great person, a guy with a big heart."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hinted last week he does not see Balotelli as a part of his plans this season.

However, the German hopes to help build Balotelli's confidence back up before sending him to a club where he can be a leading figure.

"Since he has been back here, he's been a good guy and I can't say anything different than that," said Klopp.

"Everything's been good, it's all okay. And now he's here, we will do everything we can to get him fit.

"We want Mario to become the player he was before his injury. The talent is still there - no doubt about it

"When we have done the crossing, heading and stuff, he's been world class. But this is not a situation where he should be battling with other players like this for one position so it's clear we need a solution.

"There will be a club around who would be happy to have a new Mario Balotelli, if you like. I have spoken clearly to the player about that.

"It's now time to make decisions and I try to help Mario to get in the best shape he can be in and we will see what happens."