Balotelli: 'Someone doesn't like me'

Brendan Rodgers' side cruised to a comfortable victory at Anfield thanks to strikes from Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge.

However, Balotelli, who has endured an eventful and predominantly disappointing first season on Merseyside, was left to watch from the sidelines as Liverpool continued their fine form to further boost hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification.

The Italy striker posted a picture on the digital photo-sharing site of his Liverpool team-mates celebrating Sturridge's goal with the caption: "Someone doesn't Like me But differently of what they say about me im a team player and im so proud of my team,of this win and of these fans! let's keep going bravi ragazzi!!! YNWA !!!"