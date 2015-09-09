Balotelli will win this battle, insists Lippi

Marcello Lippi has backed Milan forward Mario Balotelli to overcome his recent struggles and become a key figure for the Serie A outfit once more.

The Italy international decided to leave Milan for Liverpool in 2014, but failed to make an impact at the Anfield last campaign.

Balotelli was allowed to return to San Siro on loan in an attempt to get his career back on track and Lippi has little doubt he will soon be a major force in Italian football again.

"He's not an unknown prospect," Lippi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Mario is going to win this battle.

"A player like him has got to be among the leading players of the Italian game."

The former Italy coach also believes Milan challenge for honours again in 2015-16 under new boss Sinisa Mihajlovic.

"I would advise the Milan players to listen to their coach. I cannot really see any weakness in their squad," he added.

"Alessio Romagnoli is destined to become another great Milan defender, while they Nigel de Jong, Giacomo Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo in midfield. And then there's Carlos Bacca and Luiz Adriano in attack..."