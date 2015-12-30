Bamford apologises for Palace criticism

Patrick Bamford has apologised to Crystal Palace supporters after describing his loan spell at Selhurst Park as "terrible".

Bamford joined on loan from Chelsea during the last transfer window but has failed to hold down a regular place in the Palace starting XI. He is now hoping to end his short-term deal with the two clubs reportedly holding discussions to find a solution.

Following Monday's goalless draw with Swansea, in which the 22-year-old missed a golden opportunity to net a second-half winner, he said: "That was my last game for Palace. It has been terrible."

The striker took to Twitter on Wednesday to clarify his remarks.

Bamford wrote: "My comments were taken out of context.

"I want to apologise. I've really enjoyed my time at Palace, the lads were brilliant, the gaffer and training were great.

"I couldn't have been at a nicer club. I'm just disappointed I couldn't do more for the team."