Bamford joins Burnley on loan

Burnley have completed the signing of Chelsea forward Patrick Bamford on a season-long loan.

On Saturday - following a 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge - Burnley manager Sean Dyche revealed that a deal for the 22-year-old was close to being completed and the transfer was confirmed by the club on Tuesday.

Bamford, who has never made a senior Chelsea appearance, had loan spells at Crystal Palace and Norwich City last season but failed to find the net in a combined 13 league outings.

The England Under-21 international scored 17 times in the Championship for Middlesbrough in 2014-15, and arrives to challenge Burnley's first-choice strike pairing of Sam Vokes and Andre Gray for a place in the side.