Bangladesh v Australia: Socceroos set for Dhaka despite safety worries

Tom Rogic and Tomi Juric will be missing for Australia's World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Juric (groin) and Rogic (quad) have been ruled out of the Group B clash at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.

Ange Postecoglou's men claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan in Canberra to move within a point of group leaders Jordan, while winless Bangladesh are bottom.

The Socceroos are traveling to Bangladesh despite terrorism fears around the Asian nation.

Cricket Australia cancelled its tour of the country in October due to safety, but Football Federation Australia is comfortable with its security.

Despite an injury-hit squad, Postecoglou's men will still be expected to win relatively easily.

Australia dominated Bangladesh in a 5-0 win in Perth in September and will be eyeing a repeat in Dhaka.

The Socceroos produced a fine performance that should have yielded more goals against Kyrgyzstan in Canberra.

Melbourne City star Aaron Mooy impressed, while veteran Tim Cahill got on the scoresheet – but probably should have added a couple more.

Nathan Burns was good off the bench after replacing the injured Juric, and he may be given an opportunity from the start in Dhaka.

James Meredith made an impression on debut at left-back, while Valencia goalkeeper Mat Ryan – returning from injury – was not risked.

Bangladesh's struggles in qualifying continued in Tajikistan, where they were thrashed 5-0.

Fabio Lopez took charge of the national team in September, but the Italian is yet to oversee a change in fortunes.

Both his games have resulted in losses, with Bangladesh now having scored just two goals and conceded 20 in their six qualifiers.

Lopez's men cannot advance from the second round, leaving them with nothing but pride to play for.