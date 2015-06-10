Barca announce presidential election date

Barcelona will stage presidential elections on July 18, the UEFA Champions League winners have announced.

The Camp Nou outfit this week tied coach Luis Enrique to a fresh deal that runs until 2017 and will now turn their attentions to the presidency.

Ramon Adell - head of the managing commission that oversees the club when the elected board stands down - announced the news on Wednesday.

Josep Maria Bartomeu has been Barca's president since January 2014, with the 52-year-old having succeeded Sandro Rosell.

As well as Saturday's Berlin triumph over Juventus, Barca have won La Liga and the Copa del Rey this season.