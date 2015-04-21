Barca in best form of season, says Neymar

A first half brace from the Brazil forward gave Barca 5-1 aggregate win and took Luis Enrique's men past 1,000 goals in European competition.

Barca are unbeaten in their last 13 games and have now reached the last four of the UEFA Champions League in six of the last seven seasons.

And Neymar, whose double took him to 30 goals for the season, said in quotes reported by AS: "I think this is Barca's best form of the season.

"We're in a great form in the Champions League, the league, everything. We have to keep it up.

"I'm very happy for the season we're having and we have to continue like this to reach our objectives, keep progressing until the end."

Coach Luis Enrique added: "It was a very good round, we have been at a high level in both games.

"It was key to stay concentrated. The team has taken the tie seriously and made a great match."