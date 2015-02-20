Barca boss Enrique ready for crucial spell

Barca are a point behind Real Madrid in La Liga, in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey and have the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie with Manchester City on Tuesday.

Malaga are next up for Barca at Camp Nou this weekend, with Luis Enrique keen to record a seventh successive win in the league and apply further pressure on leaders Real, who play Elche on Sunday.

However, the head coach says no competition takes preference over another at this stage of the campaign and he has got his eyes on lifting silverware come June.

"The most important months of the season are approaching," he said. "I want to win every game and every title. That's our job.

"We can only win our game, and then see what our rivals do.

"We are not in a situation to forget the league and think only of the Champions League. The players know this.

"The great fortune is the quantity and quality of players that I have."