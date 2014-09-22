Barca monitoring Neymar and Rakitic fitness

The duo were on target in a comfortable win for Luis Enrique's side, with Rakitic netting his first for the club with a thumping strike from outside the box.

Neymar was withdrawn shortly after half-time and the club confirmed on Monday that both players will be monitored, with the league leaders set to visit Malaga on Wednesday.

"Neymar and Rakitic both did specific exercises on Monday morning after picking up minor injuries against Levante," a brief statement read.

"The former is having trouble with his left ankle and the Croatian international has bruising on his left foot.

"The club doctors will be keeping an eye on their progress, and will decide when they are ready to re-join normal training sessions."

Barca will be looking to make it five wins from five La Liga games on Wednesday.