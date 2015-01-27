Barca overhaul youth system after ban

The club are prevented from making any signings until 2016, after FIFA found them guilty of breaking the rules regarding their dealings involving youth players.

Barca appealed the embargo, but that was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in December.

It has since been announced that former assistant at first-team level Jordi Roura has been appointed to oversee Barca's youth system, as the Catalan giants pledge to change their strategy.

"Jordi Roura has been named as the new director of youth football at FC Barcelona," a statement read.

"In a board meeting on Monday, the club board decided to give the former assistant coach of the first team the responsibility of overseeing the youth set up from the very youngest level all the way to Barca B.

"The board meeting also included details of the processes involved in contracting players at youth level, the subject of which the club was recently subjected to a ban from FIFA which was ratified by CAS.

"The board has adopted measures to avoid the mistakes of the past being repeated in the future."