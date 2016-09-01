Barca pledge new deals for Messi and Suarez

Barcelona will offer further long-term contracts for their established stars, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, according to sporting director Albert Soler.

Soler was speaking alongside technical secretary Robert Fernandez at a news conference to mark the conclusion of a transfer window where the LaLiga champions were busy both in terms of new arrivals and securing key performers.

Neymar, Sergio Busquets and Javier Mascherano all penned extended deals at Camp Nou and Soler is keen to build on this work.

Along with designs on fresh terms for midfielder Ivan Rakitic, Barca are eager to tie the remaining parts of their stellar attacking triumvirate down.

"We have closed 22 transactions, with three renewals of Mascherano, Busquets and Neymar, which are all very important.

"The duty we have now is to renew Rakitic, Suarez and then Messi. The club does not stop.

"Messi and [Andres] Iniesta will stay here until they want to. They are our emblem. We want them to finish their careers here."

Neymar's future was the subject of ongoing speculation until he settled on a five-year extension at the end of June, but Soler was always convinced the Brazil superstar's future lay in Catalonia.

"When a player wants to stay at a team, he stays," he said. "Neymar wanted to stay here and he will for many years

"I don't know if he had many other options in front of him but he told us he wanted to be here for many years. So there is no fear at all."

Soler is similarly unconcerned about boss Luis Enrique being out of contract at the end of the season, pointing to acquisitions such as Andre Gomes, Denis Suarez and Paco Alcacer as evidence that Barcelona are able to plan for the future regardless.

"We've put together a team for the mid to long term with the coach that we have.

"The ship stays afloat. We're not afraid of anything. There will be a decision made when there is a decision regarding the coach."