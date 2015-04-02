Barca ready for Celta test, says keeper Bravo

The Catalan giants will meet Paris Saint-Germain over two legs later this month, however, after losing to Celta earlier this season, Bravo insists they are concentrating on one game at a time.

With a four-point lead in La Liga, Barca travel to Balaidos looking to make it five games unbeaten.

"On Sunday we play Celta, who beat us at Camp Nou," said Bravo. "We're incredibly focused for this game because we know how dangerous Celta are.

"The team is pretty pumped up for the match to finally get here. The league stoppage for international matches should not affect us.

"After this match we'll look beyond to the others."

Barca were handed a boost ahead of the game after Lionel Messi took part in light training on Thursday, with the club confirming the swelling on his injured foot had gone down.