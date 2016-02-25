Barcelona announce new UNICEF deal
Barcelona have agreed a fresh deal with UNICEF which will see them pay more to the charity.
Barcelona have extended their sponsorship deal with UNICEF until 2020 and increased their annual donation to the children's charity.
The current Barca board, headed up by Josep Maria Bartomeu, have been criticised by club figures such as ex-president Joan Laporta for abolishing the previous shirt sponsorship deal with UNICEF in favour of a lucrative commercial agreement with Qatar Airways.
The European and Spanish have now confirmed they have extended their tie-up with the charity and boosted their annual donation to them from €1.5 million to €2m.
We believe in dreams, and we want them to slowly come true. February 25, 2016
President Bartomeu and vice-president Jordi Cardoner were present at a Camp Nou ceremony on Thursday to confirm the deal, with Barca's link with UNICEF set to reach its 10th anniversary in September.
