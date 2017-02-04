Barcelona break 100-goal barrier in Athletic romp

Barcelona are the first team in Europe's top-five leagues to score 100 goals in all competitions this season.

Luis Enrique's side reached the milestone thanks to a 3-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou on Saturday - a result that moved them a point behind LaLiga leaders Real Madrid, having played two games more.

Paco Alcacer and Lionel Messi scored in the first half before Aleix Vidal struck the 100th of their campaign with a bouncing half-volley that eluded goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz.

Monaco soon reached the 100-mark themselves thanks to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Ligue 1 title rivals Nice later on Saturday.

Valere Germain and a double from Radamel Falcao took Leonardo Jardim's side to triple figures with a win that puts them three points clear at the top of the table.

Real Madrid are in third in those goal standings with 98, with fourth-placed Arsenal a full 14 further back.