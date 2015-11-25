Barcelona confirm Sergi Roberto ankle injury

Barcelona have confirmed Sergi Roberto suffered an ankle injury in the Champions League victory over Roma at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

The midfielder, 23, was replaced in second half by Adriano, who went on to score his side's sixth goal in an impressive 6-1 victory.

Barca have confirmed the substitution of Roberto – who has established himself as a first-team regular this season - was due to an ankle issue.

Their statement read: "Barca midfielder Sergi Roberto sprained his right ankle in a clash with AS Roma's William Vainqueur during Tuesday evening's Champions League game and his presence in the next few games will depend on how the injury progresses.

"He was in the starting eleven for the 6-1 win at the Camp Nou, but had to be substituted by Adriano after 64 minutes."

While Barca have not revealed their plans to deal with the injury, reports suggest Roberto's ankle will not be risked for the games against Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday and Villanovense in the Copa del Rey four days later.