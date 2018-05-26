Barcelona congratulate Champions League winners Real Madrid

Barcelona congratulated bitter Spanish rivals Real Madrid on their Champions League triumph against Liverpool.

Madrid earned a third successive Champions League title after defeating Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev on Saturday.

Substitute Gareth Bale scored a brace to lead Madrid to their 13th European crown, after Karim Benzema's opener was cancelled out by Liverpool forward Sadio Mane in the second half.

As Madrid celebrated more Champions League success, LaLiga holders Barca used Twitter to congratulate Zinedine Zidane's men.

"Congratulations to @realmadrid for winning the 2017/18 Champions League title," Barca wrote.

Former Barca captain Carles Puyol also congratulated the capital club via social media on Saturday.

Puyol, who won three Champions League titles during his trophy-laden career at Barca which ended in 2014, tweeted: "Congratulations #RealMadrid, four Champions Leagues in five years, one more than Barca have in their history.

"We have to review our priorities."