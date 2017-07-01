Barcelona defender Mathieu to train with Sporting

Barcelona have announced Jeremy Mathieu has been given the green light to train with Sporting CP ahead of his expected exit from the Catalan club.

Mathieu has started 12 LaLiga matches for Barca in each of the last two seasons and appears to have no role under new coach Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona confirmed in a brief statement on Saturday that the 33-year-old has been told he can train with Sporting CP ahead of the new season.

"After this period the three parties involved will make a decision on the future of the French player," Barcelona's statement said.

Mathieu's last appearance for Barca came in the first leg of Barca's 3-0 loss to Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.