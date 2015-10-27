Barcelona duo Suarez and Neymar rested for Copa del Rey clash

Luis Enrique has left Luis Suarez and Neymar out of his 16-man Barcelona squad for the Copa del Rey clash with Villanovense.

The Catalan side travel to Extremadura to face the Segunda B club on Wendesday without the Uruguayan and Brazilian forwards – as well as the injured Lionel Messi.

However, the coach admitted he had hoped he would be able to leave out more first-team players.

"I would have liked to rest more players and not have to travel, but the standard is good and tomorrow you will see the 11," Luis Enrique said on Tuesday.

Sergio Busquets, Javier Mascherano, Gerard Pique and Claudio Bravo will also stay at home, while Andres Iniesta has not yet fully recovered from a hamstring injury and is not included.

"Nothing strange has happened with Iniesta," Luis Enrique added. "We are not going to risk him. When players are in perfect condition this is when we feel they are available.

"When Andres says he feels 100 per cent is when he will be incorporated into the squad."

The Spaniard has included four Barcelona B players in his group for the fixture, with Gerard Gumbau, Sergi Samper, Aitor Cantalapiedra and Wilfrid Kaptoum all travelling.

"As much as I want to give possibilities for the B team, only four players can play," he said.

"There must always be seven first-team players on the pitch."