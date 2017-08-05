Barcelona evaluating Vermaelen and Gomes injuries

Barcelona are assessing injuries suffered by Thomas Vermaelen and Andre Gomes in their pre-season friendly draw against Gimnastic.

Paco Alcacer rescued a 1-1 away draw with a brilliant late free-kick in Friday's encounter, which his side did not come through unscathed.

Vermaelen, who spent last season on loan at Roma, was replaced immediately after Manu Barreiro had put Nastic in front after 11 minutes, with Barca describing the injury as a knock to his leg that subsequently kept him out of training on Saturday.

Gomes, a second-half substitute, completed the match, but received on a knock to his hip, with Barca confirming they are evaluating the fitness of both players.

Barca are back in action against Chapecoense in the Gamper trophy on Monday, before their competitive season gets under way against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Supercopa de Espana on August 13.