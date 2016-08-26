Barcelona flop Douglas joins Sporting Gijon on loan

Barcelona have announced that full-back Douglas has joined Sporting Gijon on a season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old has made just eight appearances for the first team since signing from Sao Paulo in 2014 and will now look to spark his LaLiga career into life at El Molinon.

"FC Barcelona and Sporting Gijon have reached an agreement for the loan of Douglas to the Asturian club for the rest of the 2016-17 season," a Barca statement confirmed.

"Sporting have made a contractual agreement that the player will be actively involved in the team during his loan year."

Douglas has only played once in Spain's top flight to date and has failed to earn a place in Luis Enrique's plans, with Aleix Vidal and Sergi Roberto preferred at right-back following Dani Alves' move to Juventus.

Earlier, Barca also confirmed that Sergi Samper will spend the season on loan with Granada in a bid to boost his development.