Barcelona forward Neymar to stand trial after losing appeal

Barcelona forward Neymar is to stand trial in Spain on corruption charges.

The country's high court confirmed on Monday that the Brazil forward's final appeal against the prosecution proceeding has been rejected.

Appeals against the prosecution from Barca, Neymar's former club Santos and the company run by his parents were also turned down.

The charges relate to the 25-year-old's transfer to Camp Nou from Santos in 2013, with Brazilian investment group DIS alleging it received less money than the 40 per cent it was entitled to from the disputed transfer fee.

Prosecutors want a two-year prison sentence for Neymar and his father, although as they are first-time offenders that would be unlikely to result in jail time.

They are also seeking fines of $10million against the Neymars, as well as amounts of $9m and $7m from Barcelona and Santos respectively.