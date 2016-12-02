Barcelona have no weaknesses - Zidane

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane believes a tough Clasico awaits on Saturday, claiming Barcelona have no obvious weaknesses.

The Santiago Bernabeu side hold a six-point lead over their rivals in LaLiga and could deal the Catalans' title hopes a severe blow with a win at Camp Nou.

Nevertheless, Zidane is not getting carried away and has dismissed suggestions Madrid are favourites following their unbeaten run of 32 matches.

"There is no favourite for me, it is 50-50. We have studied Barcelona and they have no weak points, they are a very strong team," Zidane told a media conference.

"We expect a dificult game against a great opponent, but we have prepared for it and are ready. We are only thinking about putting in a good performance. We are not thinking about winning or losing. If we play well, the result will come.

"I think we can definitely get a good result if we replicate the intensity from the derby against Atletico. I do not expect Barcelona to play like they did [when they drew] against Real Sociedad, though. They are champions and champions always play well in big games.

"Barcelona are behind us in the table, so you might think they need the points more than we do, but that is not the way it is. We have to show we are the best.

"We know what [Lionel] Messi can do, he is one of the best players in the world. We will watch him closely. But we have to keep an eye on all of them. They are all good players.

"It will be different than the last Clasico. We went to Camp Nou in a difficult position. Things are different now."