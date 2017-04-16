Barcelona have nothing to lose ahead of Juventus clash - Pique

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique believes the pressure will be off Luis Enrique's side when they take on Juventus in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Juve hold a 3-0 aggregate lead heading into Wednesday's encounter at Camp Nou, with Paulo Dybala's double and Giorgio Chiellini's second-half header having claimed a convincing first-leg win.

Barca came back from a similarly bleak position in the last round against Paris Saint-Germain, however, and Pique insists that the Catalan giants have nothing to lose, stating a good performance will set them up perfectly for the upcoming Clasico against Real Madrid.

"I feel good and I am ready for playing against Juventus," Pique told reporters after Barca's 3-2 LaLiga win over Real Sociedad.

"The team played in Turin without any confidence, and that made us soft. But if we play with confidence you will see another team.

"We are in a difficult situation, but these things happen in a season. We will have nothing to lose.

"We only had a few chances [in the first leg], but I am sure Camp Nou will be hard for Juventus. We did it once already.

"The Juventus game and El Clasico are closely linked. If on Wednesday we make a comeback it would give us confidence, if we won't it will be much harder going to Madrid.

"It is going to be a big week."