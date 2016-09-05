Barcelona looking to extend Ter Stegen contract

Barcelona have their eyes set firmly on the future, with president Josep Maria Bartomeu looking to extend the contract of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Spanish champions were busy before the transfer window closed last week, bringing in several high-quality players to improve the squad's depth.

Barca have since stated their next intentions are to extend the contracts of the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic in the coming months.

And now Bartomeu has added Ter Stegen to the list, despite the 24-year-old Germany international still with three years left on his deal at Camp Nou.

"[Ter Stegen] is a fundamental piece in the future of Barcelona," Bartomeu told RAC1.

"Luke Rakitic, Suarez and Messi, he is a lynchpin and our commitment to him is strong."