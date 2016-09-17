Barcelona made ambitious Leganes pay - Rafinha

Rafinha felt Leganes' ambitious approach left them vulnerable as Barcelona returned to winning ways in LaLiga with a 5-1 triumph.

Luis Enrique set the champions up in an unfamiliar 3-4-3 formation, with Rafinha stationed at right wing-back, and Leganes attacked with gusto during the opening moments of the game.

But Asier Garitano's side were exposed defensively and there was little doubt over the destination of the points after Lionel Messi slotted home a 15th-minute opener.

Barca's other attacking stars Luis Suarez and Neymar were on target before half-time and Messi added a 54th-minute penalty before Rafinha cut inside to score a majestic fifth.

It meant Gabriel's equally impressive free-kick for the hosts counted for little and, speaking immediately after the match, Rafinha said: "Above all we are happy with the result of the game.

"They started with a lot of pace, playing high up and let us have lot of space. When you have our three up front, they are bound to score."

Barca are back level on points with Real Madrid having lost to Alaves at Camp Nou last weekend, although their bitter rivals can move clear once more when they travel to Espanyol on Sunday.

"Football is hard," said Rafinha, who will hope to retain his place against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. "There is pretty play and there is hard play. We will fight for everything.

"It was important to win today, every three points are important."