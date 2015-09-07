Barcelona to make Nolito enquiry

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has revealed the club will make an enquiry over the signing of Celta Vigo star Nolito ahead of the January transfer window.

The Catalans are currently banned from playing their new signings, meaning close-season arrivals Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal will have to wait until the New Year before making their debuts for the club.

Spain international Nolito, 28, was with Barca as a youngster and saw himself regularly linked with a return to Camp Nou over recent months after two strong campaigns with Celta.

Fernandez has indicated he will make an approach to Luis Enrique's former club to explore the possibility of signing the forward as he looks to replenish the club's attacking depth following Pedro's move to Chelsea.

"It is true that there are a series of players we are looking at," Fernandez told Esport3.

"Nolito is a player that both Luis Enrique and myself know very well, but it is not an easy situation.

"It is a possibility in the winter market. We will see if it can happen or not."

Fernandez also confirmed new contracts for Brazilian duo Rafinha and Adriano were close to being agreed and spoke of his confidence over upcoming talks with star forward Neymar, as well discussing his positive relationship with Luis Enrique.

He continued: "The deals [for Rafinha and Adriano] are on track. You can say, more or less, there are agreements. Soon we will talk with Neymar and I have no doubts that he will continue here.

"I had my first contact with the coach after the final in Berlin. We spoke at the training ground. You can tell very quickly if you have chemistry with a person and I left that meeting convinced about him.

"He has helped me a lot since I started here. We speak about everything. I don’t think about him ever leaving his role here and I see him staying for many years."