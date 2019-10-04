Barcelona consider River Plate boss who Lionel Messi voted for in FIFA Best Coach award

Gallardo's playing days featured spells at Monaco and Paris St Germain, but he's always been a River Plate man. He's guided River to two Copa Libertadores, most recently in 2018 in a historic win against arch rivals Boca Juniors.

His River side beat Boca again recently in the first leg of another El Superclasico Libertadores match-up - this time in the semi-final.

Gallardo won South American Coach of the Year in 2018, and is enjoying his best years as a manager.

He was a nominee in FIFA's prestigious Best Coach award, and none other than Barcelona's Lionel Messi voted for him.

And now, according to AS, Barcelona are considering offering Gallardo the managerial role at the Camp Nou.

Ernesto Valverde has been under increasing pressure, as he struggles to get his squad to reach the heights of previous years.

The Blaugrana sit fourth in La Liga, having lost two of their opening seven matches.

Gallardo, who's also been tipped for the Argentina national team job, is the latest in a host of names linked to Barça.

Club legend Xavi is another who has been touted as a potential manager, but it's believed his lack of experience makes him a less likely choice for now.

Gallardo, however, is thought to be totally focussed on River for the time being, as they enter a crucial stage of the South American season.

The 43-year-old also recently renewed his deal at El Monumental, a contract that keeps him tied down until 2021.

READ MORE...

10 times Premier League teams were completely outclassed in the Champions League

The Premier League's use of VAR prevents it from providing what it can do best: consistency