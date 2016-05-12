Barcelona must 'avoid accidents' - Mascherano

Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano is desperate for his team to avoid a slip-up as they look to secure the La Liga title against Granada on Saturday.

Luis Enrique's men are a point clear of Real Madrid at the top ahead of their trip to the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes.

Barca had looked in trouble in their bid for a second-straight league crown after three league losses to start April, but they have bounced back.

Mascherano, 31, is aware of the challenges awaiting Barca and is eager for them to be at their best.

"Ultimately, we're not only playing against the opposition, but ourselves," he told ESPN.

"We're a unit and we know it all depends on us, that it will be a tough game like the others we've had in the last few weeks.

"There will be no margin for error, and that means we'll try to go out in the best way possible to avoid any accidents."

In Granada, Barca will take on a team with nothing but pride to play for, having secured their top-flight status with a stunning 4-1 win at Europa League finalists Sevilla.

And Mascherano is suitably wary of Jose Gonzalez's men playing with a new-found freedom.

"We will play against a team with some relaxation having secured safety," he said.

"Playing for nothing can give peace of mind to play freely and loosely."