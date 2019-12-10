Barcelona president: 'The door will always be open for Pep Guardiola at Barca'

Guardiola was a product of Barcelona's youth academy and made 263 appearances over an 11 year period at the club.

When he became a coach he first managed Barcelona's B team before becoming boss of the senior team.

Guardiola's reign saw his Barça side lift 14 trophies including three league titles and two Champions Leagues.

Since then, he has conquered both the Bundesliga and the Premier League and thus cemented his place as one of the greatest managers in history.

His next step, however, is unclear but he has a contract with Manchester City until 2021 and has recently stated that he would honour it.

The 48-year-old's father Valenti Guardiola hinted recently that a return to Barcelona could happen one day.

Now, the Blaugrana president Josep Maria Bartomeu has commented on the possible return of the legendary coach.

“It doesn't depend on me," Bartomeu told La Repubblica.

“It was Pep who decided to leave, but the door will always be open for him at Barca.”

For now, Bartomeu is placing his trust in the current Barça manager Ernesto Valverde.

Valverde guided the Catalan giants to the league title last season and they are currently on a higher points tally than they were at the same stage last campaign.

In terms of signings in January, Bartomeu was very clear that he doesn't expect much movement.

“We don't expect much movement (in January),” he said.

“We have a balanced team, we don't need anything, but we can't afford to lose anyone either.”

