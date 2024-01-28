Barcelona president Joan Laporta explains why he accepted Xavi's plan to quit at end of season

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reacted publicly for the first time since Xavi announced his decision to walk away from the Catalan club at the end of the season.

Following Saturday's 5-3 loss at home to Villarreal in LaLiga, Xavi began his delayed press conference by telling reporters that he had decided to leave Barcelona in June – whatever happens between now and then.

Xavi revealed he had spoken to Laporta and other members of the sporting area before announcing his decision and on Sunday, the president gave his reaction in quotes published on the club's official website.

"Xavi informed me yesterday that he would leave at the end of the season," Laporta said. "But that he wanted to finish it. It's a formula that I accept because it's Xavi. He's honest, he has dignity, he loves Barça and he's a legend."

Looking ahead of the remaining months of the season, he said: "I know he's committed. LaLiga is difficult, but not lost. I don't rule out winning it and we have to do evertthing we can to win the Champions League.

"With more commitment, more character and giving everything, we will be able to achieve one of the objectives we set out to achieve."

And on the club's current issues, he said: "The situation is not pleasant for anybody and we need togetherness in this moment. The club is under control socially and economically.

"We came from a season in which we won LaLiga and we improved the squad, therefore we are not fulfilling our expectations. I want to send a message to the Barça fans: it's a complicated season, and we have had to go to Montjuïc, but in November we will return to the Spotify Camp Nou."

Laporta thanked the fans for their support on Saturday and said: "The fans have shown that they love Barça. With their support, we can revert the situation, but we need your support."

