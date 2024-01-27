Barcelona coach Xavi announces he is leaving the club at the end of the season

Barcelona coach Xavi has announced that he will leave the Catalan club at the end of the season.

Xavi led Barça to LaLiga and the Supercopa last season, but his side have found life much more difficult this term.

Already under fire following a 4-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Supercopa earlier in January, Barça lost 4-2 to Athletic Club on Wednesday night to crash out of the Copa del Rey and were beaten 5-3 at home by Villarreal in LaLiga on Saturday.

"I would like to announce that on June 30th, I will not continue as coach," Xavi said at a press conference after the game on Saturday.

"We have been talking with [president Joan] Laporta and the sporting area [and we have decided that] the situation deserves a change of direction. And I can't allow that as a Barcelona fan. I decided a few days ago. It's time.

"The club needs a change of dynamic. Thinking of the club, of the players... they play with too much tension. The best thing is for me to go."

And he added: "I will give the best of me: I think we can [still] have a great season."

On the 5-3 loss to Villarreal, he said: "We played a totally wretched game and it's time for a change of direction for the players, who don't deserve this.

"It was a blow to lose a game after we had come back from behind. I don't remember a match as cruel as this in my career. We need a change of direction for the good of the club and that will take tension away from the situation Barcelona finds itself in."

Barcelona are now 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid in LaLiga, but Xavi said: "I think we can [still] have a good season. I think we can fight for LaLiga – even from 10 points behind."

