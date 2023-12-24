Messinho: Manchester City & Chelsea tipped to rival Barcelona for Brazilian 'little Messi'

Manchester City and Chelsea are set to face competition from Barcelona for Palmeiras sensation Estevao Willian, who is also known as "little Messi".

Messinho, who turned 16 in April, is the club's next exciting talent after Endrick, who will join Real Madrid when he reaches 18 in 2024.

Like Endrick, Messinho will not be able to move to Europe until the age of 18, but he is already being tracked by a number of the continent's top teams.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the player's father visited Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in October.

The youngster previously told MD that he dreamed of playing for Barcelona, but the Spanish champions look set to face fierce competition for his signing.

Estevao Willian is affectionately known as Messinho "little Messi" due to his trickery and skills.

Messinho plays as a winger and is considered the most exciting young talent in Brazilian football after Endrick, who helped Palmeiras claim the Brazilian title earlier this month.

The young winger has already represented Brazil at Under-17 level and has won Sao Paulo youth championships with Palmeiras U-17 and U-15 teams.

Messinho has a release clause of €50 million.