Barcelona report LaLiga chief Tebas to sports court

Barcelona have reported LaLiga president Javier Tebas to Spain's biggest sports court after he questioned the champions' conduct at their end of their win over Valencia.

A thrilling 3-2 victory at Mestalla was marred by unsavoury scenes as Barca celebrated Lionel Messi's injury-time winner, as a water bottle thrown from the crowd appeared to strike Neymar and Luis Suarez.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) fined Valencia €1,500 over the incident, but the Competition Committee criticised the visitors for "reproachable behaviour" due to the manner in which they celebrated in front of a section of home support.

Barca released an earlier statement in which they branded the Committee's comments "totally reprehensible and excessive" and accused the body of overlooking similar indiscretions on the part of Valencia players.

The club have now requested that the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) take action against the Committee and Tebas, saying they "fully withdraw confidence" in LaLiga's president after his accused Barca stars of provoking the home fans.

"FC Barcelona has formally requested that the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) open disciplinary proceedings against Javier Tebas, who is the President of Spain's LaLiga, and the members of the Competition Committee, as a result of their unacceptable public declarations and assessments regarding the FC Barcelona players, who were attacked during last Saturday's match versus Valencia CF at the Mestalla Stadium," they said.

"As a result, and following established procedures, the club is officially presenting both cases to Miguel Cardenal, the Secretary of State for Sports and the President of the National Sports Council (CSD), so that he may bring them before the Administrative Court of Sport, the body which will be tasked with making a decision on the reported incidents.

"At the same time, FC Barcelona publicly condemns Mr. Tebas as the President of the LFP and the club hereby fully withdraws its confidence in him from this moment forth."

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu added: "The declarations made by Tebas are irresponsible and unbecoming of a sports executive... [The club shall present] said declarations to the TAD so it may consequently assess them and, if it finds any punishable action, take the appropriate measures.

"The Disciplinary Committee is not there to make assessments but rather to take disciplinary action, or not, in order to make an example of incidents that occur on the field of play, and making statements regarding the actions of the players adds even more tension to a situation that must be deescalated.

"[The Club] will bring these declarations before the TAD because we want it to see to it that if they produce violence they are punished accordingly."