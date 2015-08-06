Barcelona on track - Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique claimed Barcelona are "where we expected" with La Liga set to begin on August 21 and he hailed their improved defensive performance in their 3-0 friendly win over Roma.

Barca had yet to keep a clean sheet this close-season before Wednesday's match against Roma at Camp Nou, having lost three of four International Champions Cup fixtures over the past fortnight.

But back on home soil and with the likes of Dani Alves, Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi involved, Luis Enrique's side were much improved.

"We were much better than earlier this pre-season... that's the goal, you cannot win anything without being rock-solid on defence," Barca's coach said.

Luis Enrique added that the team "is where we expected at this stage" although he expects further improvement before the opening match of their league defence against Athletic Bilbao on August 23.