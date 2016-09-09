Barcelona VP surprised at reaction to Real, Atletico Madrid transfer ban

Barcelona vice-president Carles Vilarrubi has voiced his surprise at the support Real and Atletico Madrid have received following their transfer bans and claimed there was an entirely different reaction when the Catalans' were handed a similar sanction two years ago.

FIFA on Thursday rejected Real and Atletico's appeals against the two-window ban on registering new players handed down due to breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18, a punishment similar to the one imposed on Barcelona in 2015.

Several columnists in Spain have suggested both capital clubs have been unfairly punished, but Vilarrubi was quick to stress Barcelona did not receive such backing.

"Two years ago we didn't have any support, quite the contrary in fact, there was a terrible campaign against us," the Barcelona director told RAC1.

"We were even accused of child trafficking and the worst possible crimes.

"The press in our country must be self-critical in respect of what was written when FIFA sanctioned us."