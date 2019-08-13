Barkhuizen brace helps Preston thrash Bradford

Tom Barkhuizen scored twice as Preston cruised into the Carabao Cup second round with a 4-0 win at League Two Bradford.

The Championship team, who made 11 changes from Saturday’s home win over Wigan, went in front in the 14th minute after a corner was only partially cleared and skipper Tom Clarke’s cross was turned in by Andre Green.

Preston went further ahead in the 19th minute when Ryan Ledson played the ball through to Barkhuizen to score with a right-footed shot from the edge of the six-yard box.

Bradford, who made eight changes from 1-1 draw at Grimsby, began the second half brightly, Connor Wood clipping the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the penalty area.

But Barkhuizen scored his second goal in the 52nd minute to put the visitors 3-0 up after defender Anthony O’Connor inadvertently played the ball into his path.

Josh Harrop completed the scoring with Preston’s fourth in the 71st minute within seconds of coming on as a substitute, his shot taking a deflection off O’Connor as the defender tried to tackle him and looping over the head of goalkeeper Sam Hornby.