Barnes primed for Burnley's survival fight

Burnley must cut out the mistakes quickly to ensure Premier League survival remains in their control rather than relying on others, says Ashley Barnes.

Last weekend Sean Dyche's side threw away a two-goal lead for the second successive game as they were beaten 3-2 by relegation rivals Crystal Palace at Turf Moor.

That followed a similar collapse against Tottenham in the FA Cup on January 14, a game they went on to lose 4-2 to exit the competition.

With Burnley only one point clear of the bottom three, Barnes – who has scored four goals this season - says the squad must be ready for a battle and do whatever they can to secure their place in the top flight for another season.

"We can't be reliant on everyone else," he told the Lancashire Telegraph. "We have to do our job first, and first and foremost look after ourselves and the points that we could have picked up.

"It's a fighting zone down the bottom and we knew we were in for a fight.

"If we could have picked up those three points on Saturday it would have taken us up a bit and dragged a few more teams in to it, but it wasn’t to be."

Burnley travel to the side directly above them on January 31 as they face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.